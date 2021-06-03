Messed up screen protector install FloLab brand

Per the highly rated reviews, I bought this tempered glass screen protector for my iPhone 12 Pro Max;I love how it covers the full phone, notch and all. The product itself seems EXCELLENT, and the packing was great, and comes with the guard to help put the protector on properly. Overall this is a very high end protector, and was exactly what I was looking for. Seems top notch pretty much perfect.But ugh, I screwed up installing it. I cleaned the phone well I thought, and then went to lay it on the screen, and the first half sucked down perfect, and was looking awesome, then the last 1/3rd of the screen had a few little bubbles, I went to fix that, but made it worse, making it actually dirty underneath, and those bubbles, that were just a couple, turned into 7 or 8 little bubble dots, that I can't get rid of whatsoever.Does the Apple store or BestBuy sell full coverage screen protectors, that they can apply for me? I don't like the ones with the notch cutout.