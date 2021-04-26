Meshify 2 or Meshify 2XL for my use?

I am conflicted between Meshify 2 or Meshify 2XL for a 3d workstation, non gaming use, with the following parts.- CPU- Ryzen 5950x- Air cooled (Noctua NH-D15).- GPU, hopefully 2 x RTX3090 or whatever in the future, one day!!!!!- Around 4 spinning HDs- 2 SSDs, 1 M.2 (on mobo)- Asus X570 Dark Hero- 64GB RAM (2 x 32GB G.Skill Ripjaws)- Corsair HX1000WIt seems that Meshify 2 will fit all my parts? Will it get hot being smaller in volume, stuffy?On the other hand the 2XL might give better air flow and future proofing as the PC will be rendering and generating heat?????Price difference of $30 between the two is not the main issue.Any input?