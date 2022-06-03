Mesh Wifi with good parental controls: porn blacklisting

Currently have a gen 1 Google mesh wifi, and really do love it. It provides good coverage for my 3600 sq foot house (2 floors).
But my kids are getting to that age where we will begin having "the talk' and I want to get ahead of any curious google searches. Any recommendations? Or is there some other option I'm missing? I really don't want to mess with software products.
 
Currently have a gen 1 Google mesh wifi, and really do love it. It provides good coverage for my 3600 sq foot house (2 floors).
But my kids are getting to that age where we will begin having "the talk' and I want to get ahead of any curious google searches. Any recommendations? Or is there some other option I'm missing? I really don't want to mess with software products.
Best way is DNS filtering with something like Pi-Hole.

https://raw.githubusercontent.com/c...lists/master/lists/pi_blocklist_porn_all.list

You could also use NextDNS and just set that in the router. The problem there is the child filter lists aren't going to be nearly as robust as a Pi-hole list that has been curated by the community.
 
Assuming they are tech savvy keep in mind that you'll need to block all other DNS and that if they have phones turning off wifi makes your efforts moot.
 
Assuming they are tech savvy keep in mind that you'll need to block all other DNS and that if they have phones turning off wifi makes your efforts moot.
They are currently 7 and 9 and will not be having phones ANY time soon.

Both good options, but at least the pi-hole option seems, in terms of cost, close to a new wifi system. Which, you know, upgrade itch.
 
Where there's a will, there's a way.
As a reasonably tech savvy parent, I look forward to that arms race.

But for now, I'm not really worried about them searching out porn, but more along the lines of 'innocent' searches following up on conversations we have. Just want to put some barriers in the way of the most hard core stuff just in case.
 
Understood. As a parent myself, I'll have this barrier before long. My kid is still young though. I'm probably the least tech savvy person on [H], so I don't have any decent options. I just think that the more you try to limit access, the more they'll try to get it. Not sure if that makes sense.

I digress. =]
 
They are currently 7 and 9 and will not be having phones ANY time soon.


Both good options, but at least the pi-hole option seems, in terms of cost, close to a new wifi system. Which, you know, upgrade itch.
A Raspberry Pi is all you need. $100 tops for the starter kit which has everything you need. A lot less than a new mesh system.
 
Chrome (should you be using it) bypasses dns now going to their own servers over https/spdy. Have to disable that or use a different browser. Ur prob better off getting some paid nannyware software that takes screenshots every X seconds. Decently sure I saw porn at 8. Good luck lol
 
I'm glad my kids are now 40ish.

i do remember that when my son was about 16,his friend's laptop had issues, so i looked at it. Full of viruses and porn.
 
I was putting porn filters up AND bypassing them when I was a kid...I also watched the windows 3.1 install process because I thought it was fun.
 
