Mesh Wifi with good parental controls: porn blacklisting

Currently have a gen 1 Google mesh wifi, and really do love it. It provides good coverage for my 3600 sq foot house (2 floors).
But my kids are getting to that age where we will begin having "the talk' and I want to get ahead of any curious google searches. Any recommendations? Or is there some other option I'm missing? I really don't want to mess with software products.
