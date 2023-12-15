Mesa Enables S3TC Support For 3D Textures

erek
Hmm, see: S2TC: A Possible Workaround For The S3TC Patent Situation ... & The S3TC Patent Finally Expires Next Week - Phoronix
"There was initially some debate whether S3TC for 3D textures is supposed to be allowed for desktop OpenGL or just OpenGL ES 3.x. It was agreed as a likely specification issue that is now being raised with Khronos so for now at least this support is just enables for GLES3 contexts."
https://www.phoronix.com/news/Mesa-S3TC-For-3D-Textures
