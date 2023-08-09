Merging wired wan with mobile 4G LTE wan connections in the same router

Hi to all,Sorry for this stupid question but I'm curious. I just bought a 4G LTE router (Asus 4G-ax56) for my secondary home in my hometown which I don't visit very often. I don't want to request a dedicated internet line for this house because I'm not there all the time and thought I'll just get a 4g router and insert my other sim card in it to get internet for the kids while in there. My question is, if I request wired internet later and hook it to the wan port of the same router, how will the router behave? Can I merge the two wan connections for a better connection and more users? Or the router can only deal with one wan connection at a time? Or maybe if I really want to somehow merge the two connections I will need another dedicated router for wired lan and then somehow connect them both using an extra device?