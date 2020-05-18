Mercedes-Benz onboard logic unit (OLU) source code leaks online

erek

erek

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
5,081
Hmm.

"After both ZDNet and Under the Breach reached out today to Daimler, the company took down the GitLab server from where Kottmann downloaded the data. A Daimler spokesperson did not return a formal request for comment.

Kottmann told ZDNet he intends to leave Daimler's source code online until the company reaches out to request he takes it down.

However, some questions remain about the legality of Kottmann's actions, as he did not attempt to notify the company before publishing its source code online over the weekend.

On the other hand, the GitLab server allowed anyone to register an account, which some could interpret as being an open system. Furthermore, source code that ZDNet reviewed earlier today did not contain warnings that this was proprietary technology."

https://www.zdnet.com/article/mercedes-benz-onboard-logic-unit-olu-source-code-leaks-online/
 
E

EniGmA1987

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 2, 2017
Messages
361
So will this just help hackers get into the car computers easier? or will it lead to all sort of great mods to the cars?

Personally I would love it if this led to custom firmware users could flash that blocked cloud access for security reasons. I hate that any of these cars can have software updates pushed to them remotely at any time.
 
