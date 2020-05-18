erek
Hmm.
"After both ZDNet and Under the Breach reached out today to Daimler, the company took down the GitLab server from where Kottmann downloaded the data. A Daimler spokesperson did not return a formal request for comment.
Kottmann told ZDNet he intends to leave Daimler's source code online until the company reaches out to request he takes it down.
However, some questions remain about the legality of Kottmann's actions, as he did not attempt to notify the company before publishing its source code online over the weekend.
On the other hand, the GitLab server allowed anyone to register an account, which some could interpret as being an open system. Furthermore, source code that ZDNet reviewed earlier today did not contain warnings that this was proprietary technology."
https://www.zdnet.com/article/mercedes-benz-onboard-logic-unit-olu-source-code-leaks-online/
