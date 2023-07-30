Meraki Go Network (gateway, POE+ switch, 3 WAPs) $450+shipping

I just pulled all my Meraki Go hardware as I decided I wanted to upgrade my gear/try something new.



So, this is the Go line that is meant to be easier to use/setup for home owners or small businesses. It is solid gear that works as it should. There is no subscription required to use this gear as with Meraki Enterprise gear. The subscription they offer is optional and consists of things like malware detection, etc. I didn’t look much into it as I had no need for it.



Gear I have for sale (would prefer to sell as lot, but might bust up if interest is there).



-Two GX20 gateways (have 2 cause I though one was messed up. Turned out it was on my isp side. Both gateways work as they should



-24 port POE+ switch GS110-24p



-Three GR10 Wireless Access Points



Switch and gateways spent life in a small wall mounted rack and APs were ceiling mounted. All gear is in good shape and has been taken care of.



I can get pictures to anyone interested and will try to take some to post in this thread as soon as I get a chance. Feel free to ask any questions you may have.



$450 + shipping cost US48 only