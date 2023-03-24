Meraki Go 24port POE switch($275 shipped), 3 Meraki Go WAPs($60 shipped/each), 32GB PNY XLR8 SODIMM ram ($65 shipped)

Have a switch and some waps that I don’t need anymore. No issues with functionality, just not using them is all. Were very solid performers and great for a home/soho setup.



Also have some SODIMM ram that I used for maybe 2 months. No longer have that pc as I decided to go a different path, so this needs to go.





Meraki Go GS110-24P : 24 port POE switch - $275 shipped US48



Meraki Go GR10-HW-US : wireless access point (3 available) - $60 shipped each US48



32GB PNY XLR8 SODIMM RAM - $65 shipped US48







Make offers or ask any questions you may have.





Heatware: noremacyug

eBay: guycobb