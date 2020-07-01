Menten AI’s combination of buzzword bingo brings AI and quantum computing to drug discovery

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,492
Impressed?
"Menten AI is working with peptides, which are strings of amino acid chains similar to proteins that have the potential to slow aging, reduce inflammation and get rid of pathogens in the body.
“As a drug modality [peptides] are quite new,” says Melo. “Until recently it was really hard to design them computationally and people tried to focus on genetically modifying them.”
Peptides have the benefit of getting through membranes and into cells where they can combine with targets that are too large for small molecules, according to Melo.
Most drug targets are not addressable with either small molecules or biologics, according to Melo, which means there’s a huge untapped potential market for peptide therapies.
Menten AI is already working on a COVID-19 therapeutic"
https://techcrunch.com/2020/06/30/m...s-ai-and-quantum-computing-to-drug-discovery/
"Menten AI is working with peptides, which are strings of amino acid chains similar to proteins that have the potential to slow aging, reduce inflammation and get rid of pathogens in the body.
“As a drug modality [peptides] are quite new,” says Melo. “Until recently it was really hard to design them computationally and people tried to focus on genetically modifying them.”
Peptides have the benefit of getting through membranes and into cells where they can combine with targets that are too large for small molecules, according to Melo.
Most drug targets are not addressable with either small molecules or biologics, according to Melo, which means there’s a huge untapped potential market for peptide therapies.
Menten AI is already working on a COVID-19 therapeutic"
https://techcrunch.com/2020/06/30/m...s-ai-and-quantum-computing-to-drug-discovery/