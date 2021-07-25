Memtest wontrun nd aida64 ram+cache stress fail fast, but am stable!!

Mates am cry her. Please hear me out. Very long, but worthy.



Okay. So taco decided to get more ram, has 1gb x 3 elpida sticks. Decided to stick them along with 2x4gb muslims enhanced. Total 11gb. Reason so kingdom won't crash randomly sometimes but that also may be due to 2gb pagefile? Taco now made 4gb. Anyways....



Tried stability:

-cinebench r20 works fins nd consistent results.

-prime95 works fine 2 mins maybe 5 didnt test longer.



Tried to get into memtest v4 from cd. Instant restart when memtest screen appears. Like INSTANT!!!! okay, tried different sticks all crashing. Default bios values too nd tried clear cmos. Nothing halps.



Okay, finally found way to get into memtest boot cd. One elpida 1gb stick nd memtest boots up. Only weird stuff shows up.



Says core i9 2600 something? Also says ram speed running at 4133?! Its a 1066ram stick!!



Also, nunch of caches says unknown.



Taco think its bug nd nt works with xeon processor in regular non server board.



So confused!!