Memtest errors HP 405 G6 with 2x32GB Crucial Ballistix SO-DIMM

postcd

postcd

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
83
Hello,
i was testing computer https://support.hp.com/hr-en/document/c06955645 with Crucial Ballistix 2x32GB RAM (PN BL32G32C16S4B.M16FB1) and it detected an errors in memtest. Can you please suggest where the issue may be?

MB: HP 872E AM4
CPU: Ryzen 7 Renoir 4750GE

Default HP memory 8GB 3200MHz
HP 405 G6 default memory 3200MHz.JPG


when i replace by memory Crucial Ballistic DDR4 SO-DIMM 2x32GB: https://www.crucial.com/memory/ddr4/bl2k32g32c16s4b

HP BIOS diagnostic shows error:
U4NDBX-000AHP-GXPQ2K-400103
memory-quick-check.JPG

Event log shows 2E1-Memory Size Error:
bios-event-log.JPG

But the memory is detected in BIOS at 2667MHz with Unknown - [0x9B85] code:
BIOS-2667MHz-0x9B85.JPG

I can boot live Linux and Windows distribution (loading it into memory) and it works:
linux-manjaro-memory-detail.JPG

HWInfo64 shows:
hwinfo64-ram-32GB.JPG

CPU-Z:
cpuz-memory.JPG

Memtest:
passmark memtest86 v 9.0.JPG


shows RAM at 3200MHz which is confusing since BIOS and every other tool shows half the speed. + 60 ERRORs where i do not know what to do now, how risky it is to use this computer setup or how to tweak/modify it?
In https://www.memtest86.com/troubleshooting.htm i read "Often the memory works in a different system or the vendor insists that it is good. In these cases the memory is not necessarily bad but is not able to operate reliably at full speed. Sometimes more conservative memory timings on the motherboard will correct these errors."

"

How do I fix the memory errors?​

Depending on what is causing the memory errors, you can try the following options:
  • Replace the RAM modules (most common solution)
  • Set default or conservative RAM timings
  • Increase the RAM voltage levels
  • Decrease the CPU voltage levels
  • Apply BIOS update to fix incompatibility issues
  • Flag the address ranges as 'bad'
"

In BIOS i can not set timings and voltage..... Thank you in advance for help.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top