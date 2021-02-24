Memtest errors HP 405 G6 with 2x32GB Crucial Ballistix SO-DIMM

postcd
Hello,
i was testing computer https://support.hp.com/hr-en/document/c06955645 with Crucial Ballistix 2x32GB RAM (PN BL32G32C16S4B.M16FB1) and it detected an errors in memtest. Can you please suggest where the issue may be?
MB: HP 872E AM4
CPU: Ryzen 7 Renoir 4750GE
Default HP memory 8GB 3200MHz
when i replace by memory Crucial Ballistic DDR4 SO-DIMM 2x32GB: https://www.crucial.com/memory/ddr4/bl2k32g32c16s4b
HP BIOS diagnostic shows error:
U4NDBX-000AHP-GXPQ2K-400103
Event log shows 2E1-Memory Size Error:
But the memory is detected in BIOS at 2667MHz with Unknown - [0x9B85] code:
I can boot live Linux and Windows distribution (loading it into memory) and it works:
HWInfo64 shows:
CPU-Z:
Memtest:
shows RAM at 3200MHz which is confusing since BIOS and every other tool shows half the speed. + 60 ERRORs where i do not know what to do now, how risky it is to use this computer setup or how to tweak/modify it?
In https://www.memtest86.com/troubleshooting.htm i read "Often the memory works in a different system or the vendor insists that it is good. In these cases the memory is not necessarily bad but is not able to operate reliably at full speed. Sometimes more conservative memory timings on the motherboard will correct these errors."
"
In BIOS i can not set timings and voltage..... Thank you in advance for help.
