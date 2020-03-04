memory slots failing - Is the memory controller on the motherboard or in the CPU (Intel 3930K CPU, X79 chipset)

What I want to know is where the memory controller is and why the memory slots are failing. I'm asking because I want to sell the board and CPU, but only if the parts are good. Here is why I'm asking.



My current system is built around an ASUS P79Pro motherboard with an Intel 3930K CPU. FWIW, it has never been overclocked. I built this sytem with 4 x 8GB RAM sticks. The motherboard has 8 memory slots, and is quad channel. I populated slots A1-D1. Slots A2-D2 would be used if I wanted to add more memory sticks, which i have never done.



The system was stable for years until about a year ago, when the Control Panel System applet reported only 24 GB and then only 16 GB. I spent too much time with Memtest86 trying to find 2 good memory slots for A1-D1. That was maybe six months ago. Now System applet reports only 8 GB system memory. (I'm planning to replace this board with an ROG Strix-E X570 and AMD CPU quickly.)