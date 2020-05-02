memory recommendations for ryzen 3 itx build

Looking for some memory recommendations for my new ryzen 3 mini-ITX build. Priorities are 1440p gaming, movies, quietness/silence and some light work involving browsing / MS office / video edits etc.
Was looking at buying 2 sticks (i.e. 16GB) of cheap 8GB DDR4 3000 Mhz, CL15 memory. Does this seem like a decent purchase or are there better options?
I don't mind paying more for something better, but there needs to be a reason, some real world benefit...
