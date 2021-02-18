Memory QVL Question

If you purchase a memory kit from a common manufacturer (i.e. Corsair, GSkill, Crucial, etc.) and your exact motherboard is listed on the memory manufacturer's QVL for that kit, is there any sort of guarantee that the memory kit will function at the advertised speeds and timings?



So lets say you are interested in a 32 Gig kit consisting of 2x16 Gigs at xxxx Mhz and x-y-z-q timings and that memory manufacturer shows your exact motherboard as being compatible. Is it reasonable to expect that once you activate the XMP profile that you will indeed get those advertised speeds and timings? Or are those speeds and timings advertised more of a "best case scenario" type of thing and you MIGHT get them but you might not?



I ask because as I read user reviews of certain memory kits I continue to see things like "My mobo was listed in the QCL for this 3600 kit but the best it would do is 3200". So I'm just not sure if the manufacturer is advertising what the memory WILL do (provided your mobo is listed for that memory kit) or what the memory COULD do?



Thanks!