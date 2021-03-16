Memory Lane: List some of your old favorites

Hello All,

I was about to post a thread about a single title I was thinking about, but thought I would open it up to see what your favorite old games are. Mine are the following:



1. Wing Commander: Privateer

2. C&C Tiberium Dawn

3. Half life (Where it all began)

4. Kings Quest (I enjoyed a good adventure game)

5. Duke Nukem 2D

6. Age of Empires 2 (not my least favorite, but almost forgot to list it)





Let me know what your favorites are.