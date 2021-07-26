Memory instability on ASUS ROG Strix x570-e w/ Ripjaws V 32GB kit

N

negzero

n00b
Joined
Jul 26, 2021
Messages
1
ASUS ROG STRIX X570-E
AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
G.SKILL Ripjaws V Series 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4 3200MHz CL16 Dual Channel Memory Kit 1.35V (F4-3200C16D-32GVK)
EVGA 850W PSU

All bought new this weekend. When I enable DOCP and it pulls the validated config from the kit it works, but seems instability happens. I had 1 instance where it wouldn't post (had to reset bios through recovery) but that was before I upgraded firmware.

Since then it boots / etc. fine from what I can tell, but memtest86 and TM5 with the Anta777 Extreme show errors @ the DOCP 1.35V. I bumped it to 1.375 and am re-running TM5 tests, but wondered if anyone had any other advice? I'm seriously thinking it may be the board, and others in a chat have commented it's a troublesome board. But before I tear the whole PC down and return the MB I wanted to check.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top