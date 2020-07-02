Memory for Asus 570 P ???

Asus 570 P on the way. Looking for a solid advice for brand and model 16 or 32 gig. Not looking to tweak timings of run more than two slots. I see 16 big as low as $57.00.
I only want it to run and leave me alone.
Almost all gaming usage.
Looking for plug and play. If I can set it to run at 32 or 3600.....great. If I can't I will run it at whatever it comes up if it is stable.
Lastly Buy it here or new?
