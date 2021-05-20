Memory for a laptop

manfort66

May 20, 2021
Hi

I want to upgrade the memory in a laptop HP Pavilion 14-n012ax F3Z82PA, but I don’t know which module to choose?
laptop has a free slot
the specification contains the following parameters
Memory clock speed:1600 MHz
Memory layout (slots x size):1 x 4 GB
Memory slots:2x SO-DIMM
Internal memory type:DDR3L-SDRAM

what is the maximum volume that can be set?
please write some examples of which memory to choose )))
 
BlueLineSwinger

Dec 1, 2011
That is an awfully old/slow laptop. Are you sure you want to be putting any cash into it?

That said, Most any DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM in the open slot should work fine. Example, another.

More RAM might help it out, but if you're still using the original HDD and haven't already upgraded to a SSD, that's what's really going to hold it back (but again, at this point, probably not worth the cost for that system).
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Oct 7, 2000
double the ram and add an ssd and it will run like new again. grab that value select corsair Blue posted and it should drop right in. if you can put $60(25 for ram rest for an ssd) into it will last you several more years for normal use.
 
