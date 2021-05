Memory for a laptop

That is an awfully old/slow laptop. Are you sure you want to be putting any cash into it?That said, Most any DDR3L-1600 SO-DIMM in the open slot should work fine. Example More RAM might help it out, but if you're still using the original HDD and haven't already upgraded to a SSD, that's what's really going to hold it back (but again, at this point, probably not worth the cost for that system).