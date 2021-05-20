Memory for a laptop

Hi
I want to upgrade the memory in a laptop HP Pavilion 14-n012ax F3Z82PA, but I don’t know which module to choose?
laptop has a free slot
the specification contains the following parameters
|Memory clock speed:
|1600 MHz
|Memory layout (slots x size):
|1 x 4 GB
|Memory slots:
|2x SO-DIMM
|Internal memory type:
|DDR3L-SDRAM
what is the maximum volume that can be set?
please write some examples of which memory to choose )))