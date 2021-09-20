meme evaporating... but not ??

honegod
Supreme [H]ardness
I crafted a meme and posted it in political meme thread, but added a spoiler with context.
I got a conversation from FrgMstr letting me know that the spoiler context was not allowed.
so I wanted to edit the spoiler out but the entire post seems to be gone,
the post had received a like before the conversation, that like disappeared from my total.
I reread the thread from my last previous post to the end of the thread and my post was not there
ok, the post was deleted entirely, but the meme itself was not the problem.
so I reposted the jpg meme with no spoiler.
and got a conversation from FrgMstr about "reposted a meme already posted in this thread. If you are not going to view the thread before posting to it, please no longer post to this thread."
I once again reread the thread starting from before the spoiled post and found neither instance of the jpg I uploaded.
I am clearly not doing this right and my floundering is annoying folk I have no arguement with.
assuming the meme is not offensive and is worthy how should I allow others to enjoy it ?
this is the jpg, I like how it fits into this thread, showing me it expresses a universal truth.
