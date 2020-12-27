Membrane Keyboards and similar Mechanical keyboards

I'm seemingly one of the few that still uses a Membrane keyboard. My favorite keyboard was my old Logitech G15 (2nd generation) which I'd probably still be using today except that I accidentally spilled water on it. I got a cheap Logitech G105 (also a membrane keyboard) to hold me over and have now been using that for a few years. I would gladly buy another G15 without hesitation if they actually still sold them. I don't really have any issues with membrane keyboards, except for the keys sometimes starting to stick after a few years. I recently "refurbished" my G105 by removing all of the keys, cleaning it, putting a dab of white lithium grease in every key hole, and putting all the keys back. It feels good as new now.



One thing that has kept me away from getting a mechanical keyboard is that there is no longer anywhere I can go and try one before I buy it. Just like I would not buy a pair of shoes without trying them first, I can't really imagine buying a keyboard without trying it first. Fry's Electronics used to be a place I could go to do this but they have been in a quasi "almost out of business" state for about 2 years now where they have almost nothing on their shelves anymore. It seems like my only option is to read about each type of key as much as possible, and then ultimately take a blind leap and buy one without trying it.



Given that I've generally been satisfied with, even happy with with membrane keyboards, what I'm really trying to avoid is getting a mechanical keyboard where the end result is me coming to the conclusion that I should have just stuck with the membrane keyboard. I don't want to feel like I dumped $60-100+ just to participate in a fad.



So with all that said, here are a few questions that I have:



Are there any good membrane keyboards out there anymore?

Which mechanical keyboard type would be the most similar to a good membrane keyboard? ("good" meaning similar feel to what you get with a new membrane keyboard from a reputable brand such as Logitech).

For those who have been in my position (happy with the feel of a membrane keyboard) but "upgraded" to a mechanical keyboard anyway, which keyboard did you get and did you have any regrets?