Members of piracy group Team Xecuter were charged with 11 felony counts

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 6,675
"The Justice Department tries to emphasize the difference between Xecuter’s activities and not-for-profit emulation or console hacking. The release says Xecuter “attempted to protect its overall business by using a wide variety of brands, websites, and distribution channels, according to the indictment,” and that the group “cloaked its illegal activity with a purported desire to support gaming enthusiasts who wanted to design their own videogames for noncommercial use.” But the primary purpose of the group’s activities was to develop and sell for-profit tools for running pirated games, and additionally to help “create and support online libraries of pirated videogames.”
Both men face severe prison time if convicted, including 20 years for each charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, with up to five years for some of the lesser charges. No trial date has been set."
https://www.theverge.com/2020/10/2/...selling-nintendo-hacks-arrested-charged-fraud
Both men face severe prison time if convicted, including 20 years for each charge of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, and conspiracy to commit money laundering, with up to five years for some of the lesser charges. No trial date has been set."
https://www.theverge.com/2020/10/2/...selling-nintendo-hacks-arrested-charged-fraud