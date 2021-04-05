Mem Clock Thermal Throttle 3080 FTW (Should I repad?)

EXCEPT a thermal repad.

I've read about the thermal repad and I'm totally spooked about it. I don't want to screw anything up, and have considered just doing an Advanced RMA.

I read this thread here

and am about to spend $100 on pads and paste instead of the RMA (thermalright thermal pads and noctua NT-H1 paste).

Does anyone have any thoughts or suggestions on this? I'm really not sure where to go. I'm very comfortable building and taking apart PCs, but have never done a repad and am worried I'm gonna F it up....

Thanks!

So I've been dabbling and passively mining ETH while I go about my day-to-day operations here on the homefront.Here are all my settings and results for my 3080 FTW Ultra when I use EVGA Precision :-150 core, +1000 mem, 68 Power, 70 fanAverage 95 MH/sRecently my mem temps have been throttling around 110C and then all of the sudden the hashrate drops to 50 MH/s. Really frustrating....It'll work great for 3-4 days when I'm away for the weekend and then one day it just tanks....I've thought of everything and tried everything (DDU, MSI Afterburner, reseat GPU to different slot, etc.),