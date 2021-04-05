Mem Clock Thermal Throttle 3080 FTW (Should I repad?)

So I've been dabbling and passively mining ETH while I go about my day-to-day operations here on the homefront.
Here are all my settings and results for my 3080 FTW Ultra when I use EVGA Precision :
-150 core, +1000 mem, 68 Power, 70 fan
Average 95 MH/s
Recently my mem temps have been throttling around 110C and then all of the sudden the hashrate drops to 50 MH/s. Really frustrating....
It'll work great for 3-4 days when I'm away for the weekend and then one day it just tanks....
I've thought of everything and tried everything (DDU, MSI Afterburner, reseat GPU to different slot, etc.), EXCEPT a thermal repad.
I've read about the thermal repad and I'm totally spooked about it. I don't want to screw anything up, and have considered just doing an Advanced RMA.
I read this thread here and am about to spend $100 on pads and paste instead of the RMA (thermalright thermal pads and noctua NT-H1 paste).
Does anyone have any thoughts or suggestions on this? I'm really not sure where to go. I'm very comfortable building and taking apart PCs, but have never done a repad and am worried I'm gonna F it up....
Thanks!
Here are all my settings and results for my 3080 FTW Ultra when I use EVGA Precision :
-150 core, +1000 mem, 68 Power, 70 fan
Average 95 MH/s
Recently my mem temps have been throttling around 110C and then all of the sudden the hashrate drops to 50 MH/s. Really frustrating....
It'll work great for 3-4 days when I'm away for the weekend and then one day it just tanks....
I've thought of everything and tried everything (DDU, MSI Afterburner, reseat GPU to different slot, etc.), EXCEPT a thermal repad.
I've read about the thermal repad and I'm totally spooked about it. I don't want to screw anything up, and have considered just doing an Advanced RMA.
I read this thread here and am about to spend $100 on pads and paste instead of the RMA (thermalright thermal pads and noctua NT-H1 paste).
Does anyone have any thoughts or suggestions on this? I'm really not sure where to go. I'm very comfortable building and taking apart PCs, but have never done a repad and am worried I'm gonna F it up....
Thanks!