"The issue only seems to have affected the cable on the GPU side, and the GPU seems to have survived for now, although the user remarks that one pin on the GPU power connector is darker than the rest, suggesting it has suffered spotty contact and increased heat. The GPU is an AsRock Taichi OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, although many of the commenters suggest the PSU being used in the system was to blame for the melting connector. The GPU was also connected via a 3×8-pin adaptor, not straight to an ATX 3.1 PSU, and these sorts of adaptors have also been known to result in melted connectors. There have been no widespread issues with AMD GPUs and melting connectors, seemingly due to the lower power draw, but it clearly anything is possible, depending on the circumstances."
Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340193/melting-12vhpwr-connector-claims-its-first-amd-rx-9070-xt-victim
