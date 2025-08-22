  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

Melting 12VHPWR Connector Claims its First AMD RX 9070 XT Victim

erek

erek

[H]F Junkie
2FA
Joined
Dec 19, 2005
Messages
13,219
"The issue only seems to have affected the cable on the GPU side, and the GPU seems to have survived for now, although the user remarks that one pin on the GPU power connector is darker than the rest, suggesting it has suffered spotty contact and increased heat. The GPU is an AsRock Taichi OC AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT, although many of the commenters suggest the PSU being used in the system was to blame for the melting connector. The GPU was also connected via a 3×8-pin adaptor, not straight to an ATX 3.1 PSU, and these sorts of adaptors have also been known to result in melted connectors. There have been no widespread issues with AMD GPUs and melting connectors, seemingly due to the lower power draw, but it clearly anything is possible, depending on the circumstances."

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/340193/melting-12vhpwr-connector-claims-its-first-amd-rx-9070-xt-victim
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top