Mellanox CX1 10gb Win11

I have been running the very old Mellanox CX1 (HP branded with fw 2.8 and 2.9) in Windows 10 for years and love it.Just went to Windows 11 and tried my same steps...install Win-OF 5.50 (MLNX_VPI_WinOF-5_50_50000_All_Win2016_x64.exe) and WinMFT (WinMFT_x64_3_5_0_16.exe)I have a youbube video about it, also was helped greatly on this site getting it working...Windows 11 sees the cards, says 10gb, but does not get a dhcp address from my router. I also statically set an ip address and cannot get out... sonot sure what to check or do..yes i know , almost time to upgrade to something newer, better lol.. but it worked!!! and is still working in my win10 plex box, Server 2019 storage server, esxi 6.7....what changed in Win11 to make it not work but appears to be working?Card is seen and all.. just not sure what to try...Thoughts? Greatly appreciated.