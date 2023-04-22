Meguiar's Hybrid Paint Coating kit - 6.39 At Meijers

Originally 63.99, the shelf tag says 50% off now but rings up 6.39. This is a steal of a deal if you plan on any type of coating on your car. You can check out reviews on Youtube but it is super easy to apply, comes with the MF towels to apply and wipe off and a paint cleanser to prep the paint for the coating.
This exact kit is 32.99 on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Meguiars-G210300-Hybrid-Paint-Coating/dp/B08PPXD25N
This exact kit is 32.99 on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Meguiars-G210300-Hybrid-Paint-Coating/dp/B08PPXD25N