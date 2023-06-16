Megaupload coders avoid 10-year sentences by testifying against Kim Dotcom

erek
"Ars covered nearly every twist and turn of the Megaupload controversy over the past decade. Throughout the saga, Dotcom has fought extradition while attempting to stay in business as a New Zealand judge deemed the FBI raid a "miscarriage of justice;" Dotcom sued New Zealand over illegal spying; a judge reversed the ruling that the FBI raid was illegal; Dotcom declared he was broke; new spying revelations emerged; and Dotcom twice relaunched Megaupload.
The courtroom was packed at this week's sentencing, the Herald reported, as the coders' lawyer, Grant Illingworth KC, argued that his clients made a "poor decision" participating in the Megaupload scheme. Illingworth said both coders had since worked hard to show remorse for their crimes and rehabilitate through their honest business effort, a cloud storage business called Mega.
The judge was asked to consider that Mega has remained "fully compliant" with the law and now has 200 employees and more than 280 million users. These stakeholders could all be negatively affected if Ortmann and van der Kolk served prolonged sentences and the company collapsed, Illington said.
“To apply a heavily punitive penalty would send the wrong message," Illington argued. "Others should be encouraged to follow the example they have set over the last decade of their lives.”
Representing the New Zealand Crown, prosecutor David Boldt pushed back on this characterization, according to the Herald. Boldt argued that Ortmann and van der Kolk "were central" to Megaupload's copyright-infringing operation, which he described as "the most serious" worldwide "criminal conspiracy" that "is possible to imagine."
“This fraud dwarfs anything seen in New Zealand before," Boldt said. "Even the illicit revenues Megaupload generated amounted to around $300 million.”
Dotcom tweeted that Ortmann and van der Kolk struck deals "not because they actually believe that they are criminals" but because "they were tired of fighting and gave up in exchange for a 98.5 percent discount of the 185 years we were charged with" in the US.
As part of the deals, Ortmann and van der Kolk agreed to testify against Dotcom and "others charged in the Megaupload case."
Ars could not immediately reach Illington for comment.
The 2012 FBI raid originally resulted in extradition attempts on Ortmann and van der Kolk, as well as Dotcom and Megaupload marketing director Finn Batato, who died of cancer last year, the New Zealand Herald reported.
Dotcom has remained supportive of his remaining co-defendants, even as they stand to testify against him. Now, he remains the top Megaupload target for the US Department of Justice.
"My fight goes on," Dotcom said, according to Reuters."
Source: https://arstechnica.com/tech-policy...ht-sentences-will-testify-against-kim-dotcom/
