Mega ZFS NAS/SAN build (Threadripper, Optane, NVMe oh my!)

So it's time to finally start building what will be the core storage appliance to my homelab. Current plans are TrueNAS Core (boot from USB), with... well, a pile of storage. One VM running @ 2G (it's a backup pfsense box), everything else dedicated to storing stuff! Main workloads are VMs - so lots of large files, all sync IO, and VMFS/NTFS mixed in to things (mostly VMware, but two Hyper-V hosts). This is partially to gather my thoughts and plans, put it on paper, and force myself to actually get the damned job ~done~.
First step is a sanity check and build plan.
Our motherboard of choice is the Asus Zenith Extreme, because I ~have~ the thing sitting here already in a case. That gives me 4 slots, in an x16,x8,x16,x8 configuration, with an extra x4 and an x1. The one major issue with this board is that the first slot sits WAY too close to the CPU socket, so any air cooling (I'm using a Noctua DH-14) will block most of the slot. So I need to find a low-profile GPU to fit into that space, under the cooler - or get super creative - maybe even a PCIE cable there, we'll see! 64G of RAM for now, but we'll probably jump to 128 later on.
Second off is storage. I have 3 onboard NVME slots (DIMM.2 has 2, and one on board), one U.2 slot, and 6 SATA slots. The U2 slot shares with the x8 slot for bandwidth, cutting it to a PCIEx4 slot. That's fine - we'll be sticking a 10G dual-port card in there anyway.
Planned storage tiers -
4. Mass store. This will be 2x 8T SATA drives, with SLOG and L2ARC.
3. SSD Tier. This will be either 4x 2T SATA SSDs (with DRAM cache - more on that in a sec, since I don't have spare enterprise drives currently for this tier) or 6x - which would require more SATA slots. RaidZ on these. Likely no SLOG, but I'm debating on the L2ARC (see below for why this might be of benefit here).
2. NVMe Tier. I have a spare Hyper-X 4xNVME->16X bifurcated, so with the 3 on board, I can do a total of 7x1T NVMe drives (see above on DRAM cache) in a RaidZ.
1. Optane Tier. With 2x 3.8T Optane enterprise drives, simple ZFS mirror will do - this is high performance block, and praying for NVMeOF support in TrueNAS at some point!
SLOG/L2 ARC - I have spare Optane 905 PCIE cards, which are 240G of Optane. I've already tested using partitions for log/ARC on these in another setup, and Optane takes almost no performance penalty to simultaneous read and write - meaning you can use the same drive for both SLOG and L2ARC and it will work very well. Right now my plan was 20G SLOG, 100G L2ARC for tier 4 - but I'm debating tossing the extra 100G at Tier 3 as a L2ARC as a bonus (it's much faster than SSDs, honestly). Also almost unlimited lifespan on these, so life is good! I'd enable L2 rebuild during boot, because you might as well with this - that gives me 200G of read cache for my two slowest tiers, which will likely not be in L1ARC. Tier 1/2 will be block storage primarily, tier 3/4 will be NAS.
DRAM cache - these aren't enterprise NVMe or SSD drives. I have super-reliable backups of everything that will live on those tiers, so that's not a major issue - corruption will be a reformat and restore from backup of all the data as needed, and integrity checks of the data will let me know if something weird happens. System is on a UPS, and a shutdown script monitors everything. Some risk, but not huge.
Slot layout.
Slot 1 - x16 - GPU, since the Zenith has no GPU built in.
Slot 2 - x8. Optane 1 (either the 905 or the 4500)
Slot 3 - x16 Bifurcated - HyperX card.
Slot 4 - x8 - ? Extra 10G card?
Slot 5 - x4 - 10G card
Slot 6 - x1 - ? Maybe 1G ports to add more access to the lower tiers for NAS workloads. We'll see!
Next up it's time to get building. The system is up and running right now - ish - because it used to be a mixed plex server and core for my lab. I just need to add drives and configure!
End goal should be:
8T of low-performance storage
6T of SSD performance
6T of NVMe
3.5T of Optane
Questions -
Thoughts on L2ARC for the Tier3 pool? Worth it?
Any immediate gotchas you see above? Things I should... watch out for?
Thoughts in general?
