Mega-sale (CPUs, motherboards, GPUs)

I'm moving so I need to liquidate a lot of stuff. Should have pics up over the next few days. Here's what I have for sale:



Free s/h for orders over $100. Under $100, add $10 for shipping. Payments accepted: Zelle / Crypto. Payment after receipt is fine if you have heat. Everything was mined on.



Motherboards (AMD only):

MSI x470 gaming plus max x 11 - $50 each

X570 UD Gigabyte - $50

TUF GAMING B450-PLUS II ASUS - $50

PRIME X570-P ASUS - $60

B450 Pro4 ASRock - $50

X570 Phantom Gaming 4 ASRock x 2 - $75ea

A520M DS3H Gigabyte - $60

B450M DS3H V2 Gigabyte x 2 - $60

X570 AORUS ELITE Gigabyte x2 - $80ea

X570 AORUS ELITE WIFI Gigabyte - $90

B450 GAMING PLUS MAX (MSI) - $50



GPUs:

RTX 3080 Dell OEM (10GB) - $450



RTX 3070 TI Zotac - $350



6800xt ASUS - $450



6800s ($375 each unless otherwise noted)

Powercolor x 2

AMD x 1

Gigabyte x 1

Sapphire Nitro x 1 $400

Asrock x 1



CPUs (with HSF*):

5800x x 2 - $160ea

3900xt x 1 - $220

3900x x 7 - $200ea

3700x x 4 - $110ea

3600x x 1 - $80

3600 x 7 - $70ea

*Note: I mostly have stock coolers on these, but some may come with aftermarket tower coolers. Please let me know if you need a specific cooler for fitment or something.





If you want server cases or other misc. computing stuff PM me. I'm getting rid of everything so if you buy some of the above I can probably throw in random stuff, but otherwise it's not really worth listing separately.