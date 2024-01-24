Mega hardware clearout! (Ryzen CPUs, ITX build components, audio gear, Galaxy Watch, and more)

Sumanji
- Jul 28, 2018
- 107
Hi All,
I have amassed a pile of hardware over the past few years that I really need to clear out! First time using FS/FT on [H], so here is my Heatware (incl. eBay/Reddit) – please ping if you want any other info.
All prices below include the cheapest shipping option within US48 (likely USPS ground), using Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal (you cover fees if G&S). Please also send me your Heatware when making an offer.
Thanks for looking,
Su
- Ryzen 5 3600, boxed with unused cooler, never OC’ed and only lightly used in wife’s PC - $70
- Ryzen 7 2700X, boxed with unused cooler, never OC’ed and well taken care of in my PC - $60
- Corsair SF600 SFX PSU, fully boxed with all cables, only lightly used in wife’s PC - $80
- Noctua NH-L9x65 low profile cooler, fully boxed with all parts, lightly used in wife’s PC - $45
- Silverstone Sugo SG13 in pink, fully boxed with all the gubbins, used for wife’s PC. Includes a Noctua NF-P12 redux fan, full set of custom pink Demciflex dust filters, and an SFX PSU adapter bracket - $60
- AKG Q701 Quincy Jones headphones, includes two different length audio cables and 3.5mm adapter - $150
- Schiit Vali headphone amp & Modi DAC, includes power adapter and two PYST cables - $120
- Samsung Galaxy Watch4, BNIB black watch received free with my phone and never opened or used - $120
- Chromecast Audio x2, with original power adapters and 3.5mm cables - $100
- Tumi Large Laptop sleeve, very lightly used looks like new, dimensions are approx. 15.5” x 11.0” (I think it’s this model) - $80
- Creative Sound Blaster X-Fi Titanium Fatal1ty Pro, bare card only - $35
- Microsoft Arc Mouse + hard case, fully boxed and only used a handful of times - $35
- Razer Atheris & USB receiver, well used but in good working condition - $15
- Fractal Design Venturi HF-14 fans x3, all used in my main PC fully working with no issues. Will include fan screws, extra rubber corners, and low-speed adapters - $30
- Fractal Design Dynamic GP-14 fan, used in my main PC fully working with no issues - $8
- WD Livewire Powerline Adapters x2, comes with driver CD only (lol). These are awesome because they each have a built in 4-port Ethernet hub to reduce cable mess - $20
- Noctua Chromax swappable anti-vibration pads x20 each in blue, green, and yellow - $5 for each set
Thanks for looking,
Su