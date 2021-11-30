Meet the Xenobots, the "living robots" that can reproduce!

scojer

scojer

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 13, 2009
Messages
7,908
article said:
Xenobots, millimetre-sized living machines, are neither traditional robots nor a species of animal, but living, programmable organisms. Made from frog cells, the computer-designed organisms, created by a US team, gather single cells inside a Pac-Man-shaped 'mouth' and release 'babies' that look and move like their parents. ...
Xenobots 3.0 can gather hundreds of single cells, compress them and assemble them into 'babies' released from their Pac-Man-shaped mouths.

A few days later, these 'babies' become new Xenobots that look and move just like their 'parents'.
Click to expand...


1638306367256.png



Here's a video of them in action:



Would you trust a programmable organism to be injected into you?
 
Armenius

Armenius

Fully [H]
Joined
Jan 28, 2014
Messages
28,846
I've watched too much Outer Limits to trust injecting something like this into my body.

Also:

1638307348560.png
 
D

DanNeely

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Aug 26, 2005
Messages
4,105
Arstechnica calls BS.

John Timmer wrote:
Scientists on Monday announced that they'd optimized a way of getting mobile clusters of cells to organize other cells into smaller clusters that, under the right conditions, could be mobile themselves. The researchers call this process "kinematic self-replication," although that's not entirely right—the copies need help from humans to start moving on their own, are smaller than the originals, and the copying process grinds to a halt after just a couple of cycles.

So, of course, CNN headlined its coverage "World's first living robots can now reproduce."

This is a case when something genuinely interesting is going on, but both the scientists and some of the coverage of the developments are promoting it as far more than it actually is. So, let's take a look at what has really been done.
Click to expand...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top