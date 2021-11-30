Meet the Xenobots, the "living robots" that can reproduce!

article said:

Xenobots , millimetre-sized living machines, are neither traditional robots nor a species of animal, but living, programmable organisms. Made from frog cells, the computer-designed organisms, created by a US team, gather single cells inside a Pac-Man-shaped 'mouth' and release 'babies' that look and move like their parents. Xenobots 3.0 can gather hundreds of single cells, compress them and assemble them into 'babies' released from their Pac-Man-shaped mouths. A few days later, these 'babies' become new Xenobots that look and move just like their 'parents'.

Would you trust a programmable organism to be injected into you?