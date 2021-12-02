Meet "Ameca" The worlds most advanced Human shaped Robot

I still don't understand how nobody has replicated the basic human skeletal system, yet. The arms still don't look right.
 
I still don't understand how nobody has replicated the basic human skeletal system, yet. The arms still don't look right.
Probably because it would be harder to do in robotics, you would have to ad fake muscle and tendon to support the skeleton and move the joins, the human skeletal structure is very complex.
 
Probably because it would be harder to do in robotics, you would have to ad fake muscle and tendon to support the skeleton and move the joins, the human skeletal structure is very complex.
Well we just need to clone some human muscle, ligaments, and tendons to stick onto the robots, then :borg:
 
Probably good on them to focus on the "wow it's so big" reaction
 
