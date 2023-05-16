MediaTek to adopt Nvidia GPU in flagship mobile chip by next year

MediaTek is expected to integrate an Nvidia GPU into its next-generation flagship mobile processor as early as 2024, according to industry sources.
In addition to co-developing mobile handset platforms to enhance AI and gaming functionalities of MediaTek's application processors, MediaTek and Nvidia will also cooperate in developing WOA (Windows on Arm) platform products for notebook applications, said the sources.
