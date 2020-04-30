erek
This is cool. I like hardware acceleration.
"The AV1 video codec is creating a landmark change in the video streaming industry. First released in 2018 by the Alliance for Open Media (AOMedia), AV1 is royalty-free, crafted to replace the VP9 codec and become the Internet Video Codec (NETVC) standard. AV1 is an ultra-high-performance video codec technology that delivers 30% more compression efficiency over existing VP9.
"AV1 has become an increasingly important format to allow high-resolution playback on handheld devices, and we're excited that MediaTek has implemented dedicated AV1 hardware to advance its adoption, such as what's included in their Dimensity 1000 5G SoC," said Matt Frost, Director of Product Management of Google Chrome. "As mobile video streaming becomes more prevalent, new use cases like MediaTek's emphasize the important work of developing next-generation codecs.""
https://www.techpowerup.com/266445/mediatek-announces-first-soc-with-av1-hardware-acceleration
