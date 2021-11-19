MediaTek announces Dimensity 9000, it has a lot of firsts.

https://www.anandtech.com/show/17070/mediatek-announces-dimensity-9000
First to use TSMC N4 process
First ARMv9 SOC
First LPDDR5X Large System Cache
First Mali G710
This should do well against the A15
We’ll see if MediaTek can do better at their API’s and vendor support which has hampered them in the past.
