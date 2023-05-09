MediaTek Announces Dimensity 8050 SoC, Seems to be a Rebadged Dimensity 1300/1200

erek said:



“Alarm bells were ringing when folks realized that the much older Dimensity 8000 SoC was built on a 5 nm process - the supposedly superior (in terms of model number hierarchy) 8005 is a 6 nm chip. Last week the mobile specialist site also spotted that



Source: Worse offenders of rebadging than nVidia and AMD

MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 chipset was yet another example of the smartphone tech company rolling out a "rebranding phase." The news outlet pointed out that this newly revealed mobile CPU was just a renamed Dimensity 1080 - with the original model having hit the market in November 2022. MediaTek seems to renaming several older chipsets based on TSMC's 6 nm process - it is possible that this effort is part of a company drive to clear surplus silicon.

Source: https://www.techpowerup.com/308387/...to-be-a-rebadged-dimensity-1300-1200#comments

In the COVID buying craze TSMC and Samsung were not the limiting factors in device production, by all accounts they rose to the occasion and many companies in their frenzied desire to fill the market with their devices ordered big, but when it came time to put things together it was PCBs, VRMs, Capacitors, Display Drivers, and resistors that prevented them from getting their products assembled. So they were stuck warehouses of CPUs and memory with nothing to put them in, then demand crashed and they were left with a crapload of product to sell and nobody to sell it to. Expect a lot of rebranding over the next while as Qualcomm, MediaTek, Broadcom, and others work to clear their stock.