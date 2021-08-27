Median XL - Diablo II remastered by the community

I know this mod has been around for quite some time, but a big patch in version 2.0 that further refines the engine was just released. The mod makes improvements to the original engine, quality of life improvements, balance improvements, adds modern features, skills, and content to vastly expand the game. If you are not thrilled about what you've experienced in the beta for the official remaster, then check out this mod. The changelog is too big to list here, so check it out on their website.

https://www.median-xl.com/
https://www.median-xl.com/changelog

 
Median was pretty awesome when I played it a long time ago. Project Diablo 2 is another great mod with lots more content and end game maps.
 
