MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Review

Heard this is a good game. "Although the action in MechWarrior is a lot more approachable than other mech titles, the game still fails to grab the attention of more traditional shooter fans. Without the crisp maneuverability and speed of Titanfall players are still left feeling slow, clunking and very exposed in most situations. Hopefully the game will still find a home amongst the mech fans out there, although it is a considerably simpler affair than they are probably used to. For players looking to dip their toes into the world of mech combat, this is a good introduction to some of the challenges you’ll have to learn to enjoy. But, unfortunately, it doesn’t add enough to the genre nor does it excel in any particular department." https://wccftech.com/review/mechwarrior-5-mercenaries-forgetting-to-use-the-brakes/