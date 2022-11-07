McDonald's bring us the McCrispy gaming chair

I'm getting pretty hungry rn. This chair doesn't seem that bad tbh?

"Never, in my 30 years on this earth, have I felt the need to keep my McCrispy warm. Imagine all those germs, fermenting your burger for hours on end. Moreover, never have I (nor anyone I know) expressed a wish for a heat-emanating gaming chair. Gaming chairs are already warm enough with us sitting in them, working up a juicy gaming sweat. Normally gaming chairs are advertising the opposite(opens in new tab) feature.

The worst part is that McDonald's is selling the seat on its grease resistant leather treatment "so no need to worry about spills and stains." Ah yeah, just gobble it down, folks. No need for table manners, and you can forget about all that work you put in cleaning your gaming keyboard(opens in new tab).

Welp, time to wave goodbye to the dignity of the human race. And no, we won't be getting one in for testing so don't expect a review."

1667842293418.png


https://www.pcgamer.com/mcdonalds-gaming-chair-mccrispy/
 
all of my opinions seem to differ from many members i am noticing
 
I have a Steelcase Gesture for my gaming chair.

Lasted me so far 7 to 10 years+ and most likely a lifetime.

Well worth it.
 
If it was a Kentucky Fried Chicken gaming chair...maybe. Get one with you KFC Console and put a Nvidia 4090 in that puppy.
 
That looks like it's from the same plant as the Secret Labs chairs.
 
I haven't been to a McDonalds in 20 years.

What is a McCrispy? A crispy burger???

Grease resistant leather or not, I'm more concerned about the other things the person might be touching while gaming.

I don't eat at my computer. It's gross. I wash my hands after eating before touching any electronics, or pretty much anything else. Not doing so is gross!
 
OH my I want one....
Wait...
You think they could make an Arch Deluxe version ?
 
It is not a good item afaik. I think it is just the chair's name?
 
