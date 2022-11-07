McDonald's bring us the McCrispy gaming chair

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,064
I'm getting pretty hungry rn. This chair doesn't seem that bad tbh?
"Never, in my 30 years on this earth, have I felt the need to keep my McCrispy warm. Imagine all those germs, fermenting your burger for hours on end. Moreover, never have I (nor anyone I know) expressed a wish for a heat-emanating gaming chair. Gaming chairs are already warm enough with us sitting in them, working up a juicy gaming sweat. Normally gaming chairs are advertising the opposite(opens in new tab) feature.
The worst part is that McDonald's is selling the seat on its grease resistant leather treatment "so no need to worry about spills and stains." Ah yeah, just gobble it down, folks. No need for table manners, and you can forget about all that work you put in cleaning your gaming keyboard(opens in new tab).
Welp, time to wave goodbye to the dignity of the human race. And no, we won't be getting one in for testing so don't expect a review."
https://www.pcgamer.com/mcdonalds-gaming-chair-mccrispy/
"Never, in my 30 years on this earth, have I felt the need to keep my McCrispy warm. Imagine all those germs, fermenting your burger for hours on end. Moreover, never have I (nor anyone I know) expressed a wish for a heat-emanating gaming chair. Gaming chairs are already warm enough with us sitting in them, working up a juicy gaming sweat. Normally gaming chairs are advertising the opposite(opens in new tab) feature.
The worst part is that McDonald's is selling the seat on its grease resistant leather treatment "so no need to worry about spills and stains." Ah yeah, just gobble it down, folks. No need for table manners, and you can forget about all that work you put in cleaning your gaming keyboard(opens in new tab).
Welp, time to wave goodbye to the dignity of the human race. And no, we won't be getting one in for testing so don't expect a review."
https://www.pcgamer.com/mcdonalds-gaming-chair-mccrispy/