I have a Motorola MC659B-PB0BAA00100 barcode scanner.

1. Every time I power it on, it says (os boot!)

2. After that the screen says,(battery too low, shutdown device). Even though I have a fully charged battery in the scanner.

3. I will attach photos below to show what I'm seeing.

4. If anyone can recommend or know any resolution, I would appreciate it. thanks

