MC659B-PB0BAA00100

K

ksingh707

n00b
Joined
Sep 14, 2021
Messages
17
I have a Motorola MC659B-PB0BAA00100 barcode scanner.
1. Every time I power it on, it says (os boot!)
2. After that the screen says,(battery too low, shutdown device). Even though I have a fully charged battery in the scanner.
3. I will attach photos below to show what I'm seeing.
4. If anyone can recommend or know any resolution, I would appreciate it. thanks

 

Attachments

  • IMG_0143.jpg
    IMG_0143.jpg
    30.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_0142.jpg
    IMG_0142.jpg
    300.4 KB · Views: 0
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top