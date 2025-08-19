MBA Radeon 6900 XT - mint and fully boxed (6900XT)

Sumanji
Hi All,
Selling my trusty old GPU... price below includes the cheapest shipping option within US48 (likely USPS ground), using Venmo, Zelle, or PayPal (you cover fees if G&S).
My Heatware here - please also send me your Heatware when PM'ing.
- MBA Radeon RX 6900 XT 16GB, boxed, pristine condition, owned from new since March 2021, never mined (only gamed!) - $450 shipped / $425 pick-up (Arlington, VA)
Thanks for looking,
Su