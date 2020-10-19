MB for 5000 series?

What are peoples plans for mbs with the 5000 series? I’m on 470, but it isn’t the best mb. I’m not sure if I’ll go 570 / 5900 or 550 / 5800. With this generation of cpu being the last for am4 I really don’t want to spend a ton on a mb that will be a one and done. At the same time I feel most of the lower priced 550 mb will have to weak of vrms for the 5900 / 5950. And one you hit a certain price its worth it to just go 570. I haven’t seen anything about a 650 / 670 so I don’t think they will be coming out.