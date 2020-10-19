MB for 5000 series?

T

trick0502

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Apr 17, 2006
Messages
5,294
What are peoples plans for mbs with the 5000 series? I’m on 470, but it isn’t the best mb. I’m not sure if I’ll go 570 / 5900 or 550 / 5800. With this generation of cpu being the last for am4 I really don’t want to spend a ton on a mb that will be a one and done. At the same time I feel most of the lower priced 550 mb will have to weak of vrms for the 5900 / 5950. And one you hit a certain price its worth it to just go 570. I haven’t seen anything about a 650 / 670 so I don’t think they will be coming out.
 
P

polonyc2

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 25, 2004
Messages
18,733
any of the mid-range and above X570 boards from Asus, MSI, Gigabyte sound like good boards...choose one based on the features you need...I have the MSI X570 Tomahawk (haven't installed it yet as I'm waiting to purchase a Zen 3 CPU)
 
