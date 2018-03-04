Mazda Rotary Engine Returning in 2019 as EV Range Extender

Megalith
24-bit/48kHz
Staff member
- Joined
- Aug 20, 2006
- Messages
- 13,003
According to Mazda's European vice president for sales and customer service, the rotary engine is finally making its return, but as a range-extender for an electric car. Mounted horizontally, the engine will only serve to generate electricity and have one rotor.
A return of the rotary as a range extender looks probable. Besides the dates fitting with Mazda's electric plans, there are other tidbits from the past that support the idea. Mazda has been experimenting with the idea for years, and even created a functioning Mazda2 EV with a rotary range-extender.
A return of the rotary as a range extender looks probable. Besides the dates fitting with Mazda's electric plans, there are other tidbits from the past that support the idea. Mazda has been experimenting with the idea for years, and even created a functioning Mazda2 EV with a rotary range-extender.