Mazda Rotary Engine Returning in 2019 as EV Range Extender

That explains it. I DISLIKE FORD TURBOS. Nothing personal, but I won't touch one. Everyone I know who had one had turbo burnout over 100K. This from a man who bought mostly fords his entire life. (Two tauruses, a cougar, and a probe.) And you can't tell me those turbos don't require higher octane fuel.



Small spoolup...Spoolup the time it takes for the turbo to get to speed and deliver pressure. Also known as turbo lag. By reducing the turbo size, you reduce the spool up time. We use spool up time in aerospace engineering to describe what a jet engine does as well as it builds pressure.



Problem is with turbos it's hard to predict what the manifold pressure will be like when you stomp on it. You may get considerably more or less power than you expected depending on what the turbo speed is and how much pressure is already in the manifold. It's not horrible, but not as predictable as I like.



Like I said, I'll take my cooler running wide power band displacement.