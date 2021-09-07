Mayhems Inhibitor + and Hades +

Hi everyone, I managed to get a hold of Mayhem’s Inhibitor + and Hades + for my loop. On the bottle it says. On the bottle, the instructions are “Mix 1 drop to 1 Ltr then add 1 drop every 2 to 3 months as a top up.” However, on the website, the instructions are “Mix at a Ratio 0.05% e.g 0.5ml per 1Ltr, 15ml bottle will treat 30 ltrs of coolant.”



So on one hand, it says to use 1 drop/liter, but on the website, it says to use 0.5ml/liter. I can assure you that 1 drop from the bottle (the size of 2 rice grain) is NOT 0.5ml. I have a syringe that can clearly measure 0.5ml. If I was to estimate, 15 drops looks to equate to 0.5ml. Which one is most people following? 1 drop/liter or 0.5mL/liter?



Note: If I was to use the same instructions as Mayhems older/previous product “Biocide Extreme”, even though I know its not the same/equivalent product as the Inhibitor +/Hades +, it states 1 drop/liter and that the pH should be between 6.5/8.5. I can simply put a few drops of Mayhems new inhibitor/hades + until the pH is around the range above. But I wanted to know what concentration people are using for inhibitor+/hades+ based on the instructions above.