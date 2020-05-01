May the Fourth be with you on GOG and Epic

pendragon1
gog's got a bunch of SW games on sale
https://www.gog.com/promo/may_the_4th_sale
ps: their "on sale" section has a tonne of good stuff too.
edit: fallen order is on sale at epic now:
https://www.epicgames.com/store/en-US/product/star-wars-jedi-fallen-order/home
