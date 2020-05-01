May the Fourth be with you on GOG and Epic

S

sfsuphysics

Wonder if they're going to make a Lego Star Wars of ep. 7,8,9. Very often those Lego games come out around the same time as the movies do I thought.
 
Derangel

Yeah. They have Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga coming out sometime this year (unless it gets delayed) that will cover 1-9.
 
T4rd

T4rd

Might pick up Shadows of the Empire and Rogue Squadron.. if they still play well on WIndows 10 without a bunch of hacking. Been wanting to play through thouse again, as they were some of my favorite games on N64.

Jedi: Fallen Order is $36 on Steam right now too.
 
Krazy925

When did Star Wars N64 games come out on computer? This is awesome.
 
Derangel

I don't believe so. It was never added to backwards compat and original Xbox emulation still has a long way to go.
 
Krazy925

Yeah, I was surfing around. I might try to emulate my disc through a DVD drive if I can find one LOL.

Never thought playing the media would be the problem.

Thanks man! bought 16 of the Gog games.
 
