May 2020 Update Still Will Not Install?

Blackstone
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Mar 8, 2007
- Messages
- 3,108
Does anyone else still have a message that the May update to version 2004 is on its way? I know they held it back for bug fixing but this seems ridiculous. I have 3 radically different machines and it will not install on any of them, even if I use the update assistant.
I don't particularly want it I am just curious if this is still going on for most people.
