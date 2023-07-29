Maxsun rx580 bios in need

So i bough this cheap scam card from Aliexpress few months ago ( i knew it was a scam )
It worked normal for a week and then it started to timeout and eventually black screens xd
So right now i'm giving it another shot, i need help flashing it with a proper bios, i've basically bricked the card with a bad bios without backing up unfortunately, I already disassembled it ...it turned out to be Rx470 used for mining, Chip 215-0876406, with Samsung Vrams K4G80325FC.
Nevertheless .. i've already tried more than 30 Bioses from
TechPowerUp and various sites i flashed them using my ch341a none of the bioses seem to work and not even a bit they're all failed boots, My bios chip on the gpu is Puya P25Q21H (idk if it matters)
I'm starting to lose hope, any idea?
