Maxsun rx580 bios in need

R

RickMilos

n00b
Joined
Jul 29, 2023
Messages
1
So i bough this cheap scam card from Aliexpress few months ago ( i knew it was a scam )
It worked normal for a week and then it started to timeout and eventually black screens xd

So right now i'm giving it another shot, i need help flashing it with a proper bios, i've basically bricked the card with a bad bios without backing up unfortunately, I already disassembled it ...it turned out to be Rx470 used for mining, Chip 215-0876406, with Samsung Vrams K4G80325FC.

Nevertheless .. i've already tried more than 30 Bioses from
TechPowerUp and various sites i flashed them using my ch341a none of the bioses seem to work and not even a bit they're all failed boots, My bios chip on the gpu is Puya P25Q21H (idk if it matters)



I'm starting to lose hope, any idea?:(
 

Attachments

  • IMG_20230728_235436429.jpg
    IMG_20230728_235436429.jpg
    346.4 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230728_072947110.jpg
    IMG_20230728_072947110.jpg
    325.3 KB · Views: 0
  • IMG_20230727_224521462.jpg
    IMG_20230727_224521462.jpg
    366.2 KB · Views: 0
