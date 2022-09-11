Max's For Sale Thread (CPU/Nest Wifi/ & more)

maxinflixion

maxinflixion

Gawd
Joined
Apr 2, 2007
Messages
599
All prices are shipped to continental USA.

Google Nest Mesh Wifi - Router and 2 access point/speakers. - $125 shipped to Continental USA
1668372547117.png



AMD Ryzen 3 3200G - used by me. Never abused - $70
1663524630620.png

1663524655992.png






2 x SanDisk Clip Sport Plus 16gb MP3 Player 16gb. Brand new $30 each.
1663524781103.png

Google PixelBook Go 8th Gen i5/8gb RAM/128GB SSD - $345 SOLD (locally outside of the forum)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Keyboard Cover - $60 Shipped
(both covers pictured below)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Book Cover - $50 Shipped
1663524990958.png
 

Attachments

  • 1663524694329.png
    1663524694329.png
    1.4 MB · Views: 0
  • 1663524726003.png
    1663524726003.png
    1.7 MB · Views: 0
  • 1663524758008.png
    1663524758008.png
    873.8 KB · Views: 0
  • 1663524804283.png
    1663524804283.png
    2 MB · Views: 0
  • 1663524828439.png
    1663524828439.png
    525.5 KB · Views: 0
  • 1663524850478.png
    1663524850478.png
    452.2 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top