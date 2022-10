Max's For Sale Thread (CPU, Motherboard, RAM PixelBook & more)

All prices are shipped to continental USA.AMD Ryzen 3 3200G - used by me. Never abused - $75Asus Strix B350- F Gaming Motherboard. Also used by me and never abused. I/O shield included - $70 shippedTeamgroup Dark Z 2x16gb DDR4 RAM - used by me. Never abused. - $70 shipped2 x SanDisk Clip Sport Plus 16gb MP3 Player 16gb. Brand new $39 each.Google PixelBook Go 8th Gen i5/8gb RAM/128GB SSD - $345 SOLD (locally outside of the forum)Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Keyboard Cover - $69 Shipped(both covers pictured below)Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ Book Cover - $50 Shipped