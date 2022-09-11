Max's For Sale Thread (6700XT/CPU/Nest Wifi/ & more)

All prices are shipped to continental USA.

Powercolor Radeon RX 6700XT (Original Owner, purchased July 2022) - $300 Shipped

Google Nest Mesh Wifi - Router and 2 access point/speakers. - $145 shipped to Continental USA
1668372547117.png



AMD Ryzen 3 3200G - used by me. Never abused - $55
1663524630620.png

1663524655992.png






2 x SanDisk Clip Sport Plus 16gb MP3 Player 16gb. Brand new $29 each.
1663524781103.png
 

