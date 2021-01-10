Maxing out BFV with 3090?

I just picked up a 3090 FE. I will migrate to a 4K display this year but I am at 1080P at the moment.



I am sort of confused coming from 1080ti which had no RTX functionality how to max out this game for best image quality.



Should I use DSR to upsample to 4K or just crank the in game resolution scale all the way up?



I have tried both and find the game for some reason is just visually underwealming. Something is not right. Is RTX causing more harm than good? I want as much supersampling and anti-aliasing as possible. What in game and control panel settings should I be using to get the best fidelity out of this game.



By the way, if RTX added something to this game, I have yet to notice it. Talk about subtle!